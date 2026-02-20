Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Coinnect Platform is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Coinnect. UpGuard Breach Risk is a commercial external attack surface management tool by UpGuard. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in untracked external assets will see immediate value in Coinnect Platform's AI-driven footprint mapping and lookalike domain detection, which catches exposure that internal tools consistently miss. The platform maps subdomains, cloud infrastructure, and third-party IT dependencies in real time while monitoring for credential leaks, addressing the ID.AM and DE.CM gaps that plague most organizations. Skip this if you need internal vulnerability scanning or incident response automation; Coinnect is external-surface-only and leans hard on threat prioritization over remediation workflow.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in third-party risk alerts will benefit most from UpGuard Breach Risk because its AI-powered prioritization actually surfaces what matters instead of overwhelming you with noise. The tool covers four critical NIST CSF 2.0 areas,asset discovery, risk assessment, continuous monitoring, and supply chain visibility,which means you're not patching gaps across five different vendors. Skip this if your organization has dedicated threat intelligence analysts and brand monitoring teams already in place; UpGuard consolidates functions that larger teams may prefer to keep separated for accountability.
AI-driven platform for cyber risk assessment, monitoring, and mitigation.
External attack surface monitoring with threat intel and brand protection
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Coinnect Platform vs UpGuard Breach Risk for your external attack surface management needs.
Coinnect Platform: AI-driven platform for cyber risk assessment, monitoring, and mitigation. built by Coinnect. Core capabilities include Vulnerability identification with severity prioritization and natural language explanations, Automated risk scoring for identified vulnerabilities, Digital footprint analysis covering domains, subdomains, cloud providers, and IT third parties..
UpGuard Breach Risk: External attack surface monitoring with threat intel and brand protection. built by UpGuard. Core capabilities include Continuous attack surface monitoring, External asset discovery and visibility, Dark web and deep web threat monitoring..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Coinnect Platform differentiates with Vulnerability identification with severity prioritization and natural language explanations, Automated risk scoring for identified vulnerabilities, Digital footprint analysis covering domains, subdomains, cloud providers, and IT third parties. UpGuard Breach Risk differentiates with Continuous attack surface monitoring, External asset discovery and visibility, Dark web and deep web threat monitoring.
Coinnect Platform is developed by Coinnect. UpGuard Breach Risk is developed by UpGuard. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Coinnect Platform and UpGuard Breach Risk serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox