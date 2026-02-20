Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Coinnect Platform is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Coinnect. Telivy is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Telivy. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in untracked external assets will see immediate value in Coinnect Platform's AI-driven footprint mapping and lookalike domain detection, which catches exposure that internal tools consistently miss. The platform maps subdomains, cloud infrastructure, and third-party IT dependencies in real time while monitoring for credential leaks, addressing the ID.AM and DE.CM gaps that plague most organizations. Skip this if you need internal vulnerability scanning or incident response automation; Coinnect is external-surface-only and leans hard on threat prioritization over remediation workflow.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unmanaged SaaS sprawl will get immediate value from Telivy's inventory-first approach to attack surface discovery. The platform maps your actual M365 and Google Workspace IAM exposure without requiring agents across your estate, then ties dark web monitoring and PII leakage detection to the assets it finds, covering ID.AM and ID.RA in NIST CSF 2.0 with real specificity. Skip this if your organization has mature asset management already in place or prioritizes continuous monitoring of known infrastructure over finding what you've forgotten about; Telivy assumes you have blind spots worth mapping first.
AI-driven platform for cyber risk assessment, monitoring, and mitigation.
Cybersecurity risk discovery platform for attack surface management and auditing
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Common questions about comparing Coinnect Platform vs Telivy for your external attack surface management needs.
Coinnect Platform: AI-driven platform for cyber risk assessment, monitoring, and mitigation. built by Coinnect. Core capabilities include Vulnerability identification with severity prioritization and natural language explanations, Automated risk scoring for identified vulnerabilities, Digital footprint analysis covering domains, subdomains, cloud providers, and IT third parties..
Telivy: Cybersecurity risk discovery platform for attack surface management and auditing. built by Telivy. Core capabilities include Network and device asset discovery, Vulnerability identification and scanning, SaaS application IAM for M365 and Google Workspace..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Coinnect Platform differentiates with Vulnerability identification with severity prioritization and natural language explanations, Automated risk scoring for identified vulnerabilities, Digital footprint analysis covering domains, subdomains, cloud providers, and IT third parties. Telivy differentiates with Network and device asset discovery, Vulnerability identification and scanning, SaaS application IAM for M365 and Google Workspace.
Coinnect Platform is developed by Coinnect. Telivy is developed by Telivy. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Coinnect Platform and Telivy serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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