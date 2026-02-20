Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Coinnect Platform is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Coinnect. Orpheus External Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Orpheus. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in untracked external assets will see immediate value in Coinnect Platform's AI-driven footprint mapping and lookalike domain detection, which catches exposure that internal tools consistently miss. The platform maps subdomains, cloud infrastructure, and third-party IT dependencies in real time while monitoring for credential leaks, addressing the ID.AM and DE.CM gaps that plague most organizations. Skip this if you need internal vulnerability scanning or incident response automation; Coinnect is external-surface-only and leans hard on threat prioritization over remediation workflow.
Orpheus External Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unmapped cloud services, APIs, and shadow IT will get immediate value from Orpheus External Attack Surface Management because it actually finds what you don't know you have, then connects that discovery to threat intelligence and breach data so you stop chasing noise. The platform covers NIS2 and IEC 62443 compliance requirements directly, and its dark web monitoring plus threat actor behavior prioritization means your team acts on what matters first. Skip this if you need deep vulnerability management or remediation orchestration baked in; Orpheus maps and contextualizes your external perimeter, but leaves patching workflows to your existing tools.
AI-driven platform for cyber risk assessment, monitoring, and mitigation.
EASM platform with continuous asset discovery and threat intelligence context
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Common questions about comparing Coinnect Platform vs Orpheus External Attack Surface Management for your external attack surface management needs.
Coinnect Platform: AI-driven platform for cyber risk assessment, monitoring, and mitigation. built by Coinnect. Core capabilities include Vulnerability identification with severity prioritization and natural language explanations, Automated risk scoring for identified vulnerabilities, Digital footprint analysis covering domains, subdomains, cloud providers, and IT third parties..
Orpheus External Attack Surface Management: EASM platform with continuous asset discovery and threat intelligence context. built by Orpheus. Core capabilities include Continuous asset discovery across domains, APIs, and cloud services, Real-time external perimeter mapping, Threat intelligence integration with asset context..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Coinnect Platform differentiates with Vulnerability identification with severity prioritization and natural language explanations, Automated risk scoring for identified vulnerabilities, Digital footprint analysis covering domains, subdomains, cloud providers, and IT third parties. Orpheus External Attack Surface Management differentiates with Continuous asset discovery across domains, APIs, and cloud services, Real-time external perimeter mapping, Threat intelligence integration with asset context.
Coinnect Platform is developed by Coinnect. Orpheus External Attack Surface Management is developed by Orpheus. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Coinnect Platform and Orpheus External Attack Surface Management serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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