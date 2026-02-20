Coinnect Platform: AI-driven platform for cyber risk assessment, monitoring, and mitigation. built by Coinnect. Core capabilities include Vulnerability identification with severity prioritization and natural language explanations, Automated risk scoring for identified vulnerabilities, Digital footprint analysis covering domains, subdomains, cloud providers, and IT third parties..

NetSPI External Attack Surface Management (EASM): Continuous discovery, monitoring, and testing of external assets and exposures. built by NetSPI. Core capabilities include Continuous external asset discovery and mapping, Automated vulnerability and exposure detection, Human validation of findings by EASM operations team..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.