Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Coinnect EASM Platform is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Coinnect. Zerofox External Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by ZeroFox. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing distributed digital footprints will see immediate value in Coinnect EASM Platform's dark web monitoring and third-party risk visibility, which catches exposed credentials and supply chain exposure that standard vulnerability scanners ignore. The platform maps directly to five NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis, with built-in NIS2 compliance reporting that removes friction for regulated organizations. Skip this if your attack surface is contained to a single cloud tenant or you need deep integration with your existing SIEM; Coinnect prioritizes discovery and triage over incident response workflows.
Zerofox External Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow IT and unmanaged internet-facing assets will get the most from Zerofox External Attack Surface Management; its continuous discovery engine paired with attacker-perspective scanning surfaces exposures that static asset inventories consistently miss. The tool maps NIST ID.AM and ID.RA functions simultaneously, turning raw asset data into risk-ranked remediation queues rather than leaving you with a list of vulnerabilities to triage manually. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 50 internet-facing properties or if you need post-breach forensics; Zerofox is built for discovery and prioritization, not incident response.
EASM platform for continuous external attack surface discovery and risk mgmt.
Discovers and manages internet-facing assets with vulnerability prioritization
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Common questions about comparing Coinnect EASM Platform vs Zerofox External Attack Surface Management for your external attack surface management needs.
Coinnect EASM Platform: EASM platform for continuous external attack surface discovery and risk mgmt. built by Coinnect. Core capabilities include Continuous attack surface monitoring with real-time visibility, AI-driven risk insights using machine learning and predictive analytics, Dark web monitoring for compromised credentials and exposed data..
Zerofox External Attack Surface Management: Discovers and manages internet-facing assets with vulnerability prioritization. built by ZeroFox. Core capabilities include Continuous discovery of internet-facing assets including domains, IPs, and cloud services, Visual mapping of asset relationships and exposure chains, Real-time scanning using attacker-like techniques..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Coinnect EASM Platform differentiates with Continuous attack surface monitoring with real-time visibility, AI-driven risk insights using machine learning and predictive analytics, Dark web monitoring for compromised credentials and exposed data. Zerofox External Attack Surface Management differentiates with Continuous discovery of internet-facing assets including domains, IPs, and cloud services, Visual mapping of asset relationships and exposure chains, Real-time scanning using attacker-like techniques.
Coinnect EASM Platform is developed by Coinnect. Zerofox External Attack Surface Management is developed by ZeroFox. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Coinnect EASM Platform and Zerofox External Attack Surface Management serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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