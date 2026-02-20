Coinnect EASM Platform: EASM platform for continuous external attack surface discovery and risk mgmt. built by Coinnect. Core capabilities include Continuous attack surface monitoring with real-time visibility, AI-driven risk insights using machine learning and predictive analytics, Dark web monitoring for compromised credentials and exposed data..

WiseBee: AI-native platform for autonomous threat monitoring, detection, and remediation. built by WiseBee. Core capabilities include External attack surface discovery and monitoring, Vendor ecosystem tracking, Internal vulnerability data integration..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.