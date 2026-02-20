Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Coinnect EASM Platform is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Coinnect. WiseBee is a commercial external attack surface management tool by WiseBee. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing distributed digital footprints will see immediate value in Coinnect EASM Platform's dark web monitoring and third-party risk visibility, which catches exposed credentials and supply chain exposure that standard vulnerability scanners ignore. The platform maps directly to five NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis, with built-in NIS2 compliance reporting that removes friction for regulated organizations. Skip this if your attack surface is contained to a single cloud tenant or you need deep integration with your existing SIEM; Coinnect prioritizes discovery and triage over incident response workflows.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in external asset sprawl will get immediate value from WiseBee's AI-driven discovery and risk prioritization, which cuts through the noise by ranking threats against actual business impact rather than severity scores alone. The platform covers the full arc from asset identification through continuous monitoring to threat analysis, mapping directly to NIST CSF 2.0's ID.AM, DE.CM, and DE.AE functions. Skip this if your organization needs deep internal vulnerability correlation or remediation automation beyond AI-guided recommendations; WiseBee excels at surfacing what's exposed, less so at fixing what's broken behind your perimeter.
EASM platform for continuous external attack surface discovery and risk mgmt.
AI-native platform for autonomous threat monitoring, detection, and remediation
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Common questions about comparing Coinnect EASM Platform vs WiseBee for your external attack surface management needs.
Coinnect EASM Platform: EASM platform for continuous external attack surface discovery and risk mgmt. built by Coinnect. Core capabilities include Continuous attack surface monitoring with real-time visibility, AI-driven risk insights using machine learning and predictive analytics, Dark web monitoring for compromised credentials and exposed data..
WiseBee: AI-native platform for autonomous threat monitoring, detection, and remediation. built by WiseBee. Core capabilities include External attack surface discovery and monitoring, Vendor ecosystem tracking, Internal vulnerability data integration..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Coinnect EASM Platform differentiates with Continuous attack surface monitoring with real-time visibility, AI-driven risk insights using machine learning and predictive analytics, Dark web monitoring for compromised credentials and exposed data. WiseBee differentiates with External attack surface discovery and monitoring, Vendor ecosystem tracking, Internal vulnerability data integration.
Coinnect EASM Platform is developed by Coinnect. WiseBee is developed by WiseBee. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Coinnect EASM Platform and WiseBee serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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