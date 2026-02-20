Coinnect EASM Platform: EASM platform for continuous external attack surface discovery and risk mgmt. built by Coinnect. Core capabilities include Continuous attack surface monitoring with real-time visibility, AI-driven risk insights using machine learning and predictive analytics, Dark web monitoring for compromised credentials and exposed data..

Telivy: Cybersecurity risk discovery platform for attack surface management and auditing. built by Telivy. Core capabilities include Network and device asset discovery, Vulnerability identification and scanning, SaaS application IAM for M365 and Google Workspace..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.