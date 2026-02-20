Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Coinnect EASM Platform is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Coinnect. Telivy is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Telivy. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing distributed digital footprints will see immediate value in Coinnect EASM Platform's dark web monitoring and third-party risk visibility, which catches exposed credentials and supply chain exposure that standard vulnerability scanners ignore. The platform maps directly to five NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis, with built-in NIS2 compliance reporting that removes friction for regulated organizations. Skip this if your attack surface is contained to a single cloud tenant or you need deep integration with your existing SIEM; Coinnect prioritizes discovery and triage over incident response workflows.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unmanaged SaaS sprawl will get immediate value from Telivy's inventory-first approach to attack surface discovery. The platform maps your actual M365 and Google Workspace IAM exposure without requiring agents across your estate, then ties dark web monitoring and PII leakage detection to the assets it finds, covering ID.AM and ID.RA in NIST CSF 2.0 with real specificity. Skip this if your organization has mature asset management already in place or prioritizes continuous monitoring of known infrastructure over finding what you've forgotten about; Telivy assumes you have blind spots worth mapping first.
EASM platform for continuous external attack surface discovery and risk mgmt.
Cybersecurity risk discovery platform for attack surface management and auditing
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Common questions about comparing Coinnect EASM Platform vs Telivy for your external attack surface management needs.
Coinnect EASM Platform: EASM platform for continuous external attack surface discovery and risk mgmt. built by Coinnect. Core capabilities include Continuous attack surface monitoring with real-time visibility, AI-driven risk insights using machine learning and predictive analytics, Dark web monitoring for compromised credentials and exposed data..
Telivy: Cybersecurity risk discovery platform for attack surface management and auditing. built by Telivy. Core capabilities include Network and device asset discovery, Vulnerability identification and scanning, SaaS application IAM for M365 and Google Workspace..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Coinnect EASM Platform differentiates with Continuous attack surface monitoring with real-time visibility, AI-driven risk insights using machine learning and predictive analytics, Dark web monitoring for compromised credentials and exposed data. Telivy differentiates with Network and device asset discovery, Vulnerability identification and scanning, SaaS application IAM for M365 and Google Workspace.
Coinnect EASM Platform is developed by Coinnect. Telivy is developed by Telivy. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Coinnect EASM Platform and Telivy serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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