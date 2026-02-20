Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Coinnect EASM Platform is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Coinnect. TacitRed Tactical Attack Surface Intelligence is a commercial external attack surface management tool by TacitRed. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing distributed digital footprints will see immediate value in Coinnect EASM Platform's dark web monitoring and third-party risk visibility, which catches exposed credentials and supply chain exposure that standard vulnerability scanners ignore. The platform maps directly to five NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis, with built-in NIS2 compliance reporting that removes friction for regulated organizations. Skip this if your attack surface is contained to a single cloud tenant or you need deep integration with your existing SIEM; Coinnect prioritizes discovery and triage over incident response workflows.
TacitRed Tactical Attack Surface Intelligence
Security and risk teams responsible for supply chain visibility and third-party exposure will find TacitRed's real value in its curated threat intelligence tied to 18 million US companies, cutting through the noise that kills standard EASM tools. The platform covers ID.AM and GV.SC functions in NIST CSF 2.0, meaning you get asset discovery paired with supply chain risk assessment instead of asset lists you still have to manually validate. Skip this if your primary need is continuous internal monitoring or you lack the staffing to act on findings quickly; TacitRed assumes you can operationalize external intelligence at scale.
EASM platform for continuous external attack surface discovery and risk mgmt.
EASM platform providing curated threat intelligence for external attack surfaces
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Common questions about comparing Coinnect EASM Platform vs TacitRed Tactical Attack Surface Intelligence for your external attack surface management needs.
Coinnect EASM Platform: EASM platform for continuous external attack surface discovery and risk mgmt. built by Coinnect. Core capabilities include Continuous attack surface monitoring with real-time visibility, AI-driven risk insights using machine learning and predictive analytics, Dark web monitoring for compromised credentials and exposed data..
TacitRed Tactical Attack Surface Intelligence: EASM platform providing curated threat intelligence for external attack surfaces. built by TacitRed. Core capabilities include External attack surface discovery and mapping, Curated and prioritized threat findings, Digital asset discovery and assessment..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Coinnect EASM Platform differentiates with Continuous attack surface monitoring with real-time visibility, AI-driven risk insights using machine learning and predictive analytics, Dark web monitoring for compromised credentials and exposed data. TacitRed Tactical Attack Surface Intelligence differentiates with External attack surface discovery and mapping, Curated and prioritized threat findings, Digital asset discovery and assessment.
Coinnect EASM Platform is developed by Coinnect. TacitRed Tactical Attack Surface Intelligence is developed by TacitRed. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Coinnect EASM Platform and TacitRed Tactical Attack Surface Intelligence serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Cyber Insurance. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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