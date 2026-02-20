Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Coinnect EASM Platform is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Coinnect. Orpheus External Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Orpheus. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing distributed digital footprints will see immediate value in Coinnect EASM Platform's dark web monitoring and third-party risk visibility, which catches exposed credentials and supply chain exposure that standard vulnerability scanners ignore. The platform maps directly to five NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis, with built-in NIS2 compliance reporting that removes friction for regulated organizations. Skip this if your attack surface is contained to a single cloud tenant or you need deep integration with your existing SIEM; Coinnect prioritizes discovery and triage over incident response workflows.
Orpheus External Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unmapped cloud services, APIs, and shadow IT will get immediate value from Orpheus External Attack Surface Management because it actually finds what you don't know you have, then connects that discovery to threat intelligence and breach data so you stop chasing noise. The platform covers NIS2 and IEC 62443 compliance requirements directly, and its dark web monitoring plus threat actor behavior prioritization means your team acts on what matters first. Skip this if you need deep vulnerability management or remediation orchestration baked in; Orpheus maps and contextualizes your external perimeter, but leaves patching workflows to your existing tools.
EASM platform for continuous external attack surface discovery and risk mgmt.
EASM platform with continuous asset discovery and threat intelligence context
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Common questions about comparing Coinnect EASM Platform vs Orpheus External Attack Surface Management for your external attack surface management needs.
Coinnect EASM Platform: EASM platform for continuous external attack surface discovery and risk mgmt. built by Coinnect. Core capabilities include Continuous attack surface monitoring with real-time visibility, AI-driven risk insights using machine learning and predictive analytics, Dark web monitoring for compromised credentials and exposed data..
Orpheus External Attack Surface Management: EASM platform with continuous asset discovery and threat intelligence context. built by Orpheus. Core capabilities include Continuous asset discovery across domains, APIs, and cloud services, Real-time external perimeter mapping, Threat intelligence integration with asset context..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Coinnect EASM Platform differentiates with Continuous attack surface monitoring with real-time visibility, AI-driven risk insights using machine learning and predictive analytics, Dark web monitoring for compromised credentials and exposed data. Orpheus External Attack Surface Management differentiates with Continuous asset discovery across domains, APIs, and cloud services, Real-time external perimeter mapping, Threat intelligence integration with asset context.
Coinnect EASM Platform is developed by Coinnect. Orpheus External Attack Surface Management is developed by Orpheus. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Coinnect EASM Platform and Orpheus External Attack Surface Management serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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