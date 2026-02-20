Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Coinnect EASM Platform is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Coinnect. NetSPI External Attack Surface Management (EASM) is a commercial external attack surface management tool by NetSPI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing distributed digital footprints will see immediate value in Coinnect EASM Platform's dark web monitoring and third-party risk visibility, which catches exposed credentials and supply chain exposure that standard vulnerability scanners ignore. The platform maps directly to five NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis, with built-in NIS2 compliance reporting that removes friction for regulated organizations. Skip this if your attack surface is contained to a single cloud tenant or you need deep integration with your existing SIEM; Coinnect prioritizes discovery and triage over incident response workflows.
NetSPI External Attack Surface Management (EASM)
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that lack visibility into their own external perimeter should start here; NetSPI's human-validated findings eliminate the false positive noise that makes most EASM tools operationally unusable. The vendor's in-house EASM operations team manually confirms discoveries before they hit your queue, which directly addresses the ID.AM and DE.CM functions where most organizations fail. Skip this if you need real-time API integrations with your existing ticketing system or expect the tool to handle remediation orchestration; NetSPI prioritizes discovery accuracy over workflow automation.
EASM platform for continuous external attack surface discovery and risk mgmt.
Continuous discovery, monitoring, and testing of external assets and exposures
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Common questions about comparing Coinnect EASM Platform vs NetSPI External Attack Surface Management (EASM) for your external attack surface management needs.
Coinnect EASM Platform: EASM platform for continuous external attack surface discovery and risk mgmt. built by Coinnect. Core capabilities include Continuous attack surface monitoring with real-time visibility, AI-driven risk insights using machine learning and predictive analytics, Dark web monitoring for compromised credentials and exposed data..
NetSPI External Attack Surface Management (EASM): Continuous discovery, monitoring, and testing of external assets and exposures. built by NetSPI. Core capabilities include Continuous external asset discovery and mapping, Automated vulnerability and exposure detection, Human validation of findings by EASM operations team..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Coinnect EASM Platform differentiates with Continuous attack surface monitoring with real-time visibility, AI-driven risk insights using machine learning and predictive analytics, Dark web monitoring for compromised credentials and exposed data. NetSPI External Attack Surface Management (EASM) differentiates with Continuous external asset discovery and mapping, Automated vulnerability and exposure detection, Human validation of findings by EASM operations team.
Coinnect EASM Platform is developed by Coinnect. NetSPI External Attack Surface Management (EASM) is developed by NetSPI. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Coinnect EASM Platform and NetSPI External Attack Surface Management (EASM) serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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