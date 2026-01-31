Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Codified Security Platform is a commercial mobile app security tool by Codified Security. Vuldroid is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mobile security teams at mid-market and enterprise companies need Codified Security Platform because it handles both static and dynamic testing for iOS and Android without forcing you into a SaaS sandbox that strips context from your builds. The platform covers NIST PR.PS through its custom rule engine and library scanning, letting you enforce compliance rules that actually match your risk posture instead of generic baselines. Skip this if your developers need interactive remediation guidance or if you're still manually uploading APKs to multiple vendors; Codified assumes a CI/CD integration model and won't hand-hold through policy exceptions.
Security training teams and pentesters building internal labs need Vuldroid because it's free, open-source, and deliberately flawed in ways that map directly to OWASP Mobile Top 10 vulnerabilities rather than contrived sandbox scenarios. The 66 GitHub stars and active Android security community forks demonstrate it's actually used for red-team preparation, not just abandoned. Skip this if you need a commercial training platform with progress tracking, reporting, or compliance audit trails; Vuldroid is a vulnerability container, not a learning management system.
Mobile app security testing platform for Android and iOS applications
A deliberately vulnerable Android application containing multiple security flaws designed for educational purposes and security training.
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Common questions about comparing Codified Security Platform vs Vuldroid for your mobile app security needs.
Codified Security Platform: Mobile app security testing platform for Android and iOS applications. built by Codified Security. Core capabilities include Automated mobile application security testing, Static code analysis for mobile apps, Dynamic application testing..
Vuldroid: A deliberately vulnerable Android application containing multiple security flaws designed for educational purposes and security training..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Codified Security Platform and Vuldroid serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Android Security. Key differences: Codified Security Platform is Commercial while Vuldroid is Free, Vuldroid is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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