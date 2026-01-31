Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Codified Security Platform is a commercial mobile app security tool by Codified Security. ReFlutter is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mobile security teams at mid-market and enterprise companies need Codified Security Platform because it handles both static and dynamic testing for iOS and Android without forcing you into a SaaS sandbox that strips context from your builds. The platform covers NIST PR.PS through its custom rule engine and library scanning, letting you enforce compliance rules that actually match your risk posture instead of generic baselines. Skip this if your developers need interactive remediation guidance or if you're still manually uploading APKs to multiple vendors; Codified assumes a CI/CD integration model and won't hand-hold through policy exceptions.
Mobile security teams doing threat modeling or adversarial testing of Flutter apps will find ReFlutter indispensable because it's the only free framework that can intercept encrypted traffic and inspect runtime behavior without recompiling the app yourself. The 1,441 GitHub stars signal real adoption among security researchers who need dynamic analysis capabilities that commercial mobile testing tools charge thousands for. Skip this if your team lacks reverse engineering expertise or needs GUI-driven testing; ReFlutter requires comfort with patched libraries and command-line workflows that won't suit security ops looking for point-and-click vulnerability scanning.
Mobile app security testing platform for Android and iOS applications
ReFlutter is a reverse engineering framework that uses patched Flutter libraries to enable dynamic analysis and traffic monitoring of Flutter mobile applications on Android and iOS platforms.
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Common questions about comparing Codified Security Platform vs ReFlutter for your mobile app security needs.
Codified Security Platform: Mobile app security testing platform for Android and iOS applications. built by Codified Security. Core capabilities include Automated mobile application security testing, Static code analysis for mobile apps, Dynamic application testing..
ReFlutter: ReFlutter is a reverse engineering framework that uses patched Flutter libraries to enable dynamic analysis and traffic monitoring of Flutter mobile applications on Android and iOS platforms..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Codified Security Platform is developed by Codified Security. ReFlutter is open-source with 1,441 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Codified Security Platform and ReFlutter serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover IOS, Dynamic Analysis, Android Security. Key differences: Codified Security Platform is Commercial while ReFlutter is Free, ReFlutter is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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