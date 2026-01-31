Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Codified Security Platform is a commercial mobile app security tool by Codified Security. Quixxi SAST is a commercial mobile app security tool by quixxi. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mobile security teams at mid-market and enterprise companies need Codified Security Platform because it handles both static and dynamic testing for iOS and Android without forcing you into a SaaS sandbox that strips context from your builds. The platform covers NIST PR.PS through its custom rule engine and library scanning, letting you enforce compliance rules that actually match your risk posture instead of generic baselines. Skip this if your developers need interactive remediation guidance or if you're still manually uploading APKs to multiple vendors; Codified assumes a CI/CD integration model and won't hand-hold through policy exceptions.
Startup and SMB teams shipping mobile apps across Android, iOS, and cross-platform frameworks need Quixxi SAST because it catches source code flaws before they reach production without forcing engineers through a separate security pipeline. The tool maps directly to OWASP and PCI DSS compliance scoring, which matters when you're auditing for the first time and need proof of work. Skip this if your org runs primarily web applications or needs deep integration with your existing Java/.NET SAST tooling; Quixxi is mobile-first by design, not a secondary capability bolted onto a legacy platform.
Mobile app security testing platform for Android and iOS applications
SAST tool for mobile apps that identifies vulnerabilities in source code
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Common questions about comparing Codified Security Platform vs Quixxi SAST for your mobile app security needs.
Codified Security Platform: Mobile app security testing platform for Android and iOS applications. built by Codified Security. Core capabilities include Automated mobile application security testing, Static code analysis for mobile apps, Dynamic application testing..
Quixxi SAST: SAST tool for mobile apps that identifies vulnerabilities in source code. built by quixxi. Core capabilities include Automated mobile app source code scanning, Vulnerability detection with explanations and recommendations, Support for Android, iOS, Flutter, Xamarin, Cordova, Ionic, and React Native..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Codified Security Platform differentiates with Automated mobile application security testing, Static code analysis for mobile apps, Dynamic application testing. Quixxi SAST differentiates with Automated mobile app source code scanning, Vulnerability detection with explanations and recommendations, Support for Android, iOS, Flutter, Xamarin, Cordova, Ionic, and React Native.
Codified Security Platform is developed by Codified Security. Quixxi SAST is developed by quixxi. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Codified Security Platform and Quixxi SAST serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Android Security, IOS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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