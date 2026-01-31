Codified Security Platform: Mobile app security testing platform for Android and iOS applications. built by Codified Security. Core capabilities include Automated mobile application security testing, Static code analysis for mobile apps, Dynamic application testing..

Protectt.ai: AI-native mobile app security platform with RASP, obfuscation, and fraud prevention. built by Protectt.ai. Core capabilities include Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP) with 100+ security controls, Code obfuscation and multilayered polymorphic protection, Zero Trust device and SIM binding for digital identity..

Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.