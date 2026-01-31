Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Codified Security Platform is a commercial mobile app security tool by Codified Security. ProbeDroid is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mobile security teams at mid-market and enterprise companies need Codified Security Platform because it handles both static and dynamic testing for iOS and Android without forcing you into a SaaS sandbox that strips context from your builds. The platform covers NIST PR.PS through its custom rule engine and library scanning, letting you enforce compliance rules that actually match your risk posture instead of generic baselines. Skip this if your developers need interactive remediation guidance or if you're still manually uploading APKs to multiple vendors; Codified assumes a CI/CD integration model and won't hand-hold through policy exceptions.
Android security teams doing runtime analysis of their own applications will get the most from ProbeDroid, since its dynamic instrumentation lets you hook into Java methods and trace execution flows that static analysis can't catch. The free pricing and 203 GitHub stars suggest active community use, though you're building your own testing harness rather than getting a polished GUI. Skip this if you need push-button dynamic testing for third-party apps or compliance-ready reporting; ProbeDroid is a developer toolkit, not a vulnerability scanner.
Mobile app security testing platform for Android and iOS applications
Dynamic Java code instrumentation kit for Android applications.
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Common questions about comparing Codified Security Platform vs ProbeDroid for your mobile app security needs.
Codified Security Platform: Mobile app security testing platform for Android and iOS applications. built by Codified Security. Core capabilities include Automated mobile application security testing, Static code analysis for mobile apps, Dynamic application testing..
ProbeDroid: Dynamic Java code instrumentation kit for Android applications..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Codified Security Platform is developed by Codified Security. ProbeDroid is open-source with 203 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Codified Security Platform and ProbeDroid serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Dynamic Analysis. Key differences: Codified Security Platform is Commercial while ProbeDroid is Free, ProbeDroid is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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