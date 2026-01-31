Mobile security teams at mid-market and enterprise companies need Codified Security Platform because it handles both static and dynamic testing for iOS and Android without forcing you into a SaaS sandbox that strips context from your builds. The platform covers NIST PR.PS through its custom rule engine and library scanning, letting you enforce compliance rules that actually match your risk posture instead of generic baselines. Skip this if your developers need interactive remediation guidance or if you're still manually uploading APKs to multiple vendors; Codified assumes a CI/CD integration model and won't hand-hold through policy exceptions.

NowSecure ADA MASA

Android teams shipping to Google Play need NowSecure ADA MASA specifically because it's the only service that handles MASA certification and OWASP MASVS Level 1 validation in one workflow, eliminating the back-and-forth between compliance and security reviews. The tool covers six concrete security domains (data storage, cryptography, authentication, network communication, platform interaction, code quality) and includes a free smoke test before you commit to formal validation, which cuts wasted assessment cycles. This is the right choice for startups and mid-market shops that can't afford to hire dedicated mobile security staff; it's not built for large enterprises with in-house AppSec teams who need deeper custom testing or continuous integration across iOS and Android simultaneously.