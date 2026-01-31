Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Codified Security Platform is a commercial mobile app security tool by Codified Security. NowSecure ADA MASA is a commercial mobile app security tool by NowSecure. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mobile security teams at mid-market and enterprise companies need Codified Security Platform because it handles both static and dynamic testing for iOS and Android without forcing you into a SaaS sandbox that strips context from your builds. The platform covers NIST PR.PS through its custom rule engine and library scanning, letting you enforce compliance rules that actually match your risk posture instead of generic baselines. Skip this if your developers need interactive remediation guidance or if you're still manually uploading APKs to multiple vendors; Codified assumes a CI/CD integration model and won't hand-hold through policy exceptions.
Android teams shipping to Google Play need NowSecure ADA MASA specifically because it's the only service that handles MASA certification and OWASP MASVS Level 1 validation in one workflow, eliminating the back-and-forth between compliance and security reviews. The tool covers six concrete security domains (data storage, cryptography, authentication, network communication, platform interaction, code quality) and includes a free smoke test before you commit to formal validation, which cuts wasted assessment cycles. This is the right choice for startups and mid-market shops that can't afford to hire dedicated mobile security staff; it's not built for large enterprises with in-house AppSec teams who need deeper custom testing or continuous integration across iOS and Android simultaneously.
Mobile app security testing platform for Android and iOS applications
Android app security validation service for Google Play MASA certification
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Common questions about comparing Codified Security Platform vs NowSecure ADA MASA for your mobile app security needs.
Codified Security Platform: Mobile app security testing platform for Android and iOS applications. built by Codified Security. Core capabilities include Automated mobile application security testing, Static code analysis for mobile apps, Dynamic application testing..
NowSecure ADA MASA: Android app security validation service for Google Play MASA certification. built by NowSecure. Core capabilities include ADA MASA validation and certification for Android apps, OWASP MASVS Level 1 security assessment, Independent security review badge for Google Play..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Codified Security Platform differentiates with Automated mobile application security testing, Static code analysis for mobile apps, Dynamic application testing. NowSecure ADA MASA differentiates with ADA MASA validation and certification for Android apps, OWASP MASVS Level 1 security assessment, Independent security review badge for Google Play.
Codified Security Platform is developed by Codified Security. NowSecure ADA MASA is developed by NowSecure. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Codified Security Platform and NowSecure ADA MASA serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Android Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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