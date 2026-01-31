Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Codified Security Platform is a commercial mobile app security tool by Codified Security. Mobile Audit is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mobile security teams at mid-market and enterprise companies need Codified Security Platform because it handles both static and dynamic testing for iOS and Android without forcing you into a SaaS sandbox that strips context from your builds. The platform covers NIST PR.PS through its custom rule engine and library scanning, letting you enforce compliance rules that actually match your risk posture instead of generic baselines. Skip this if your developers need interactive remediation guidance or if you're still manually uploading APKs to multiple vendors; Codified assumes a CI/CD integration model and won't hand-hold through policy exceptions.
AppSec teams building Android applications need Mobile Audit if static analysis is your primary control and you want visibility into what's actually in your APK before it ships; the Docker containerization means it integrates into CI/CD without friction, and the Virus Total integration catches known malware signatures your own rules might miss. The 224 GitHub stars and zero price tag reflect what this is: a solid open-source hygiene tool, not a replacement for dynamic testing or runtime mobile threat defense. Skip this if your threat model includes sophisticated obfuscation or requires certified compliance reporting; Mobile Audit prioritizes detection speed over the deeper semantic analysis that catches advanced Android exploits.
Mobile app security testing platform for Android and iOS applications
Mobile Audit is a Docker-based SAST and malware analysis tool that performs comprehensive security analysis of Android APK files, including vulnerability detection, certificate verification, and Virus Total integration.
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Common questions about comparing Codified Security Platform vs Mobile Audit for your mobile app security needs.
Codified Security Platform: Mobile app security testing platform for Android and iOS applications. built by Codified Security. Core capabilities include Automated mobile application security testing, Static code analysis for mobile apps, Dynamic application testing..
Mobile Audit: Mobile Audit is a Docker-based SAST and malware analysis tool that performs comprehensive security analysis of Android APK files, including vulnerability detection, certificate verification, and Virus Total integration..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Codified Security Platform is developed by Codified Security. Mobile Audit is open-source with 224 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Codified Security Platform and Mobile Audit serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Android Security. Key differences: Codified Security Platform is Commercial while Mobile Audit is Free, Mobile Audit is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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