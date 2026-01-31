Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Codified Security Platform is a commercial mobile app security tool by Codified Security. Hooker is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mobile security teams at mid-market and enterprise companies need Codified Security Platform because it handles both static and dynamic testing for iOS and Android without forcing you into a SaaS sandbox that strips context from your builds. The platform covers NIST PR.PS through its custom rule engine and library scanning, letting you enforce compliance rules that actually match your risk posture instead of generic baselines. Skip this if your developers need interactive remediation guidance or if you're still manually uploading APKs to multiple vendors; Codified assumes a CI/CD integration model and won't hand-hold through policy exceptions.
Android security teams doing hands-on threat hunting and reverse engineering will get the most from Hooker because it lets you intercept and inspect API calls in real time without modifying source code, giving you visibility into runtime behavior that static analysis misses. The open-source model and 415 GitHub stars mean the framework has active community validation and you're not locked into vendor timelines for Android version support. Skip this if you need mobile app security at scale across iOS and Android or automated policy enforcement; Hooker is a developer tool for deep inspection, not a compliance platform.
Mobile app security testing platform for Android and iOS applications
An open-source dynamic analysis framework that intercepts and monitors API calls in Android applications using the Android Substrate framework.
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Common questions about comparing Codified Security Platform vs Hooker for your mobile app security needs.
Codified Security Platform: Mobile app security testing platform for Android and iOS applications. built by Codified Security. Core capabilities include Automated mobile application security testing, Static code analysis for mobile apps, Dynamic application testing..
Hooker: An open-source dynamic analysis framework that intercepts and monitors API calls in Android applications using the Android Substrate framework..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Codified Security Platform is developed by Codified Security. Hooker is open-source with 415 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Codified Security Platform and Hooker serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Dynamic Analysis, Android Security. Key differences: Codified Security Platform is Commercial while Hooker is Free, Hooker is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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