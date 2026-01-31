Mobile security teams at mid-market and enterprise companies need Codified Security Platform because it handles both static and dynamic testing for iOS and Android without forcing you into a SaaS sandbox that strips context from your builds. The platform covers NIST PR.PS through its custom rule engine and library scanning, letting you enforce compliance rules that actually match your risk posture instead of generic baselines. Skip this if your developers need interactive remediation guidance or if you're still manually uploading APKs to multiple vendors; Codified assumes a CI/CD integration model and won't hand-hold through policy exceptions.

Hooker

Android security teams doing hands-on threat hunting and reverse engineering will get the most from Hooker because it lets you intercept and inspect API calls in real time without modifying source code, giving you visibility into runtime behavior that static analysis misses. The open-source model and 415 GitHub stars mean the framework has active community validation and you're not locked into vendor timelines for Android version support. Skip this if you need mobile app security at scale across iOS and Android or automated policy enforcement; Hooker is a developer tool for deep inspection, not a compliance platform.