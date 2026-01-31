Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Codified Security Platform is a commercial mobile app security tool by Codified Security. Google Play Unofficial Python API is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mobile security teams at mid-market and enterprise companies need Codified Security Platform because it handles both static and dynamic testing for iOS and Android without forcing you into a SaaS sandbox that strips context from your builds. The platform covers NIST PR.PS through its custom rule engine and library scanning, letting you enforce compliance rules that actually match your risk posture instead of generic baselines. Skip this if your developers need interactive remediation guidance or if you're still manually uploading APKs to multiple vendors; Codified assumes a CI/CD integration model and won't hand-hold through policy exceptions.
Google Play Unofficial Python API
Mobile app security teams that need to audit third-party Android apps at scale will find value in Google Play Unofficial Python API; it's the only free tool that lets you programmatically pull app metadata and binaries without manual Store browsing, which matters when you're vetting 50+ apps monthly. The 895 GitHub stars reflect actual adoption by researchers and security shops doing app inventory work. Skip this if your threat model requires official Google Play API access or guaranteed API stability; this is a scraper, not a supported service, and Google can break it anytime.
Mobile app security testing platform for Android and iOS applications
An unofficial Python API that enables programmatic searching, browsing, and downloading of Android apps from Google Play Store.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Codified Security Platform vs Google Play Unofficial Python API for your mobile app security needs.
Codified Security Platform: Mobile app security testing platform for Android and iOS applications. built by Codified Security. Core capabilities include Automated mobile application security testing, Static code analysis for mobile apps, Dynamic application testing..
Google Play Unofficial Python API: An unofficial Python API that enables programmatic searching, browsing, and downloading of Android apps from Google Play Store..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Codified Security Platform is developed by Codified Security. Google Play Unofficial Python API is open-source with 895 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Codified Security Platform and Google Play Unofficial Python API serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Android Security. Key differences: Codified Security Platform is Commercial while Google Play Unofficial Python API is Free, Google Play Unofficial Python API is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox