Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Codified Security Platform is a commercial mobile app security tool by Codified Security. FSquaDRA is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mobile security teams at mid-market and enterprise companies need Codified Security Platform because it handles both static and dynamic testing for iOS and Android without forcing you into a SaaS sandbox that strips context from your builds. The platform covers NIST PR.PS through its custom rule engine and library scanning, letting you enforce compliance rules that actually match your risk posture instead of generic baselines. Skip this if your developers need interactive remediation guidance or if you're still manually uploading APKs to multiple vendors; Codified assumes a CI/CD integration model and won't hand-hold through policy exceptions.
Mobile app security teams defending against repackaged Android malware will find FSquaDRA's Jaccard similarity matching effective where signature-based detection fails; the free pricing and 72 GitHub stars indicate active maintenance from practitioners who understand APK obfuscation tactics. The pre-computed signing digest approach cuts detection latency compared to runtime analysis, making it suitable for CI/CD pipeline integration. Skip this if your threat model includes iOS, web apps, or supply chain attacks beyond repackaging; FSquaDRA solves one problem well rather than serving as a mobile AppSec platform.
Mobile app security testing platform for Android and iOS applications
FSquaDRA detects repackaged Android applications by computing Jaccard similarity over file digests within APK packages using pre-computed signing digests for improved performance.
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Common questions about comparing Codified Security Platform vs FSquaDRA for your mobile app security needs.
Codified Security Platform: Mobile app security testing platform for Android and iOS applications. built by Codified Security. Core capabilities include Automated mobile application security testing, Static code analysis for mobile apps, Dynamic application testing..
FSquaDRA: FSquaDRA detects repackaged Android applications by computing Jaccard similarity over file digests within APK packages using pre-computed signing digests for improved performance..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Codified Security Platform and FSquaDRA serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Android Security. Key differences: Codified Security Platform is Commercial while FSquaDRA is Free, FSquaDRA is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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