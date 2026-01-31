Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Codified Security Platform is a commercial mobile app security tool by Codified Security. Enjarify by Google is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mobile security teams at mid-market and enterprise companies need Codified Security Platform because it handles both static and dynamic testing for iOS and Android without forcing you into a SaaS sandbox that strips context from your builds. The platform covers NIST PR.PS through its custom rule engine and library scanning, letting you enforce compliance rules that actually match your risk posture instead of generic baselines. Skip this if your developers need interactive remediation guidance or if you're still manually uploading APKs to multiple vendors; Codified assumes a CI/CD integration model and won't hand-hold through policy exceptions.
Android security researchers and mobile app testers who need to analyze obfuscated or complex APKs will get real value from Enjarify by Google, which converts Dalvik bytecode to Java bytecode and makes reverse-engineering significantly faster than working directly with smali. The 2,746 GitHub stars and continued maintenance by Google signal a tool trusted by professional security teams doing deep application analysis. Skip this if your team lacks reverse-engineering expertise or needs automated vulnerability scanning; Enjarify is a specialist's instrument, not a vulnerability scanner, and requires actual bytecode literacy to deliver results.
Mobile app security testing platform for Android and iOS applications
A tool for translating Dalvik bytecode to Java bytecode for analyzing Android applications.
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Common questions about comparing Codified Security Platform vs Enjarify by Google for your mobile app security needs.
Codified Security Platform: Mobile app security testing platform for Android and iOS applications. built by Codified Security. Core capabilities include Automated mobile application security testing, Static code analysis for mobile apps, Dynamic application testing..
Enjarify by Google: A tool for translating Dalvik bytecode to Java bytecode for analyzing Android applications..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Codified Security Platform is developed by Codified Security. Enjarify by Google is open-source with 2,746 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Codified Security Platform and Enjarify by Google serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Android Security. Key differences: Codified Security Platform is Commercial while Enjarify by Google is Free, Enjarify by Google is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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