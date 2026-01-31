Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Codified Security Platform is a commercial mobile app security tool by Codified Security. Edgescan Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST) is a commercial mobile app security tool by Edgescan. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mobile security teams at mid-market and enterprise companies need Codified Security Platform because it handles both static and dynamic testing for iOS and Android without forcing you into a SaaS sandbox that strips context from your builds. The platform covers NIST PR.PS through its custom rule engine and library scanning, letting you enforce compliance rules that actually match your risk posture instead of generic baselines. Skip this if your developers need interactive remediation guidance or if you're still manually uploading APKs to multiple vendors; Codified assumes a CI/CD integration model and won't hand-hold through policy exceptions.
Edgescan Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST)
SMB and mid-market teams shipping iOS and Android apps need manual pentesting paired with automated scanning, and Edgescan Mobile Application Security Testing delivers both without the overhead of building an internal mobile lab. PCI-ASV certification and CREST-certified analyst involvement means you're getting compliance-grade rigor without hiring pentesters full-time. Skip this if your organization primarily builds web applications or has already standardized on a platform-agnostic SAST tool; the value here is specifically in runtime and post-deployment mobile testing that catches what static analysis misses.
Mobile app security testing platform for Android and iOS applications
Mobile app security testing combining vuln assessment, pentesting & forensics
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Common questions about comparing Codified Security Platform vs Edgescan Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST) for your mobile app security needs.
Codified Security Platform: Mobile app security testing platform for Android and iOS applications. built by Codified Security. Core capabilities include Automated mobile application security testing, Static code analysis for mobile apps, Dynamic application testing..
Edgescan Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST): Mobile app security testing combining vuln assessment, pentesting & forensics. built by Edgescan. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability scanning for iOS and Android applications, Manual penetration testing by CREST-certified analysts, Device forensics and data leakage detection..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Codified Security Platform differentiates with Automated mobile application security testing, Static code analysis for mobile apps, Dynamic application testing. Edgescan Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST) differentiates with Automated vulnerability scanning for iOS and Android applications, Manual penetration testing by CREST-certified analysts, Device forensics and data leakage detection.
Codified Security Platform is developed by Codified Security. Edgescan Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST) is developed by Edgescan. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Codified Security Platform and Edgescan Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST) serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Android Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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