CodeSecure: Static analysis tool for C/C++ and enterprise languages, now part of AdaCore. built by AdaCore. Core capabilities include Static code analysis for C/C++ and enterprise languages, Security vulnerability detection, Code quality analysis..

Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence: SAST tool that detects logical flaws and business logic vulnerabilities. built by Flyingduck. Core capabilities include Logical flaw detection in source code, Deep Logic Analysis Engine for business logic vulnerabilities, Commit-level security analysis..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.