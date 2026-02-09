Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
CodeSecure is a commercial static application security testing tool by AdaCore. Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence is a commercial static application security testing tool by Flyingduck. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise teams building safety-critical C/C++ systems need CodeSecure for its integration with Ada-based development workflows, where static analysis tied directly to your compiler toolchain catches memory safety bugs before they reach production. AdaCore's focus on languages used in aviation, automotive, and defense means the rule set is tuned for vulnerabilities that generic SAST tools miss in those domains. Skip this if your codebase is primarily Java, Python, or JavaScript; CodeSecure's strength in compiled languages becomes a liability when your engineering org spans multiple language families.
Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence
Development teams shipping code with hidden business logic vulnerabilities will find real value in Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence; its Deep Logic Analysis Engine catches authorization flaws and privilege escalation paths that conventional SAST tools treat as non-issues. Commit-level scanning with SCA and secret detection covers the supply chain risk piece (NIST GV.SC) without forcing you into a separate tool sprawl. Skip this if you need remediation automation that rewrites code for you; Flyingduck gives guidance and upgrade paths, not push-button fixes, and the small vendor footprint means you're betting on continued roadmap execution.
Static analysis tool for C/C++ and enterprise languages, now part of AdaCore
SAST tool that detects logical flaws and business logic vulnerabilities
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Common questions about comparing CodeSecure vs Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence for your static application security testing needs.
CodeSecure: Static analysis tool for C/C++ and enterprise languages, now part of AdaCore. built by AdaCore. Core capabilities include Static code analysis for C/C++ and enterprise languages, Security vulnerability detection, Code quality analysis..
Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence: SAST tool that detects logical flaws and business logic vulnerabilities. built by Flyingduck. Core capabilities include Logical flaw detection in source code, Deep Logic Analysis Engine for business logic vulnerabilities, Commit-level security analysis..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
CodeSecure differentiates with Static code analysis for C/C++ and enterprise languages, Security vulnerability detection, Code quality analysis. Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence differentiates with Logical flaw detection in source code, Deep Logic Analysis Engine for business logic vulnerabilities, Commit-level security analysis.
CodeSecure is developed by AdaCore. Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence is developed by Flyingduck. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
CodeSecure and Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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