Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Codesecure Mobile App Security Audit is a commercial mobile app security tool by Codesecure Solutions. StaDynA is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Codesecure Mobile App Security Audit
SMB and mid-market teams shipping mobile apps faster than they can secure them will find real value in Codesecure Mobile App Security Audit because it combines static and dynamic analysis with actual penetration testing in a single on-premises engine, cutting the vendor fragmentation most shops deal with. The tool maps directly to NIST PR.DS and PR.PS functions through its encryption assessment and source code review for hardcoded secrets and insecure APIs, meaning you get both the scan and the compliance narrative. Skip this if you need cloud-native deployment or managed services; on-premises only means your security team owns the operational overhead.
Mobile app security teams defending against dynamic code update attacks will find StaDynA's static-dynamic hybrid analysis essential where competitors offer only one approach. The tool is free and maintained on GitHub, making it accessible for teams that can't justify commercial mobile security spending but need to close the gap on runtime code injection. Skip this if your org needs automated remediation workflows or integration with enterprise MDM platforms; StaDynA is a testing and analysis tool for engineers, not an operational control layer.
Mobile app security audit covering code review, DAST, SAST, and pentesting.
StaDynA is a system supporting security app analysis in the presence of dynamic code update features.
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Common questions about comparing Codesecure Mobile App Security Audit vs StaDynA for your mobile app security needs.
Codesecure Mobile App Security Audit: Mobile app security audit covering code review, DAST, SAST, and pentesting. built by Codesecure Solutions. Core capabilities include Authentication and authorization review, Data encryption assessment (in transit and at rest), Source code review for vulnerabilities (e.g., hardcoded secrets, insecure APIs)..
StaDynA: StaDynA is a system supporting security app analysis in the presence of dynamic code update features..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Codesecure Mobile App Security Audit and StaDynA serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover App Security, Dynamic Analysis. Key differences: Codesecure Mobile App Security Audit is Commercial while StaDynA is Free, StaDynA is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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