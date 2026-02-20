Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Codesecure Mobile App Security Audit is a commercial mobile app security tool by Codesecure Solutions. Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) is a commercial mobile app security tool by quixxi. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Codesecure Mobile App Security Audit
SMB and mid-market teams shipping mobile apps faster than they can secure them will find real value in Codesecure Mobile App Security Audit because it combines static and dynamic analysis with actual penetration testing in a single on-premises engine, cutting the vendor fragmentation most shops deal with. The tool maps directly to NIST PR.DS and PR.PS functions through its encryption assessment and source code review for hardcoded secrets and insecure APIs, meaning you get both the scan and the compliance narrative. Skip this if you need cloud-native deployment or managed services; on-premises only means your security team owns the operational overhead.
Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST)
Mid-market and enterprise teams securing mobile apps will find Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing unusually valuable because it validates runtime integrity controls that web-only DAST tools skip, including SSL pinning, root detection, and encryption analysis across both platforms. The compliance scoring against OWASP, PCI DSS, and NIST frameworks maps directly to audit readiness without separate assessment work. Skip this if your app portfolio is purely web-based or if you need integrated SAST; Quixxi is specifically built for mobile-first security programs.
Mobile app security audit covering code review, DAST, SAST, and pentesting.
DAST solution for mobile and web app security testing and vulnerability scanning
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Common questions about comparing Codesecure Mobile App Security Audit vs Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) for your mobile app security needs.
Codesecure Mobile App Security Audit: Mobile app security audit covering code review, DAST, SAST, and pentesting. built by Codesecure Solutions. Core capabilities include Authentication and authorization review, Data encryption assessment (in transit and at rest), Source code review for vulnerabilities (e.g., hardcoded secrets, insecure APIs)..
Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST): DAST solution for mobile and web app security testing and vulnerability scanning. built by quixxi. Core capabilities include Dynamic application security testing for mobile and web apps, SSL pinning validation, Root detection validation..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Codesecure Mobile App Security Audit differentiates with Authentication and authorization review, Data encryption assessment (in transit and at rest), Source code review for vulnerabilities (e.g., hardcoded secrets, insecure APIs). Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) differentiates with Dynamic application security testing for mobile and web apps, SSL pinning validation, Root detection validation.
Codesecure Mobile App Security Audit is developed by Codesecure Solutions. Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) is developed by quixxi. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Codesecure Mobile App Security Audit and Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover App Security, Dynamic Analysis. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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