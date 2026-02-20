Codesecure Mobile App Security Audit: Mobile app security audit covering code review, DAST, SAST, and pentesting. built by Codesecure Solutions. Core capabilities include Authentication and authorization review, Data encryption assessment (in transit and at rest), Source code review for vulnerabilities (e.g., hardcoded secrets, insecure APIs)..

Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST): DAST solution for mobile and web app security testing and vulnerability scanning. built by quixxi. Core capabilities include Dynamic application security testing for mobile and web apps, SSL pinning validation, Root detection validation..

Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.