Codesecure Mobile App Security Audit: Mobile app security audit covering code review, DAST, SAST, and pentesting. built by Codesecure Solutions. Core capabilities include Authentication and authorization review, Data encryption assessment (in transit and at rest), Source code review for vulnerabilities (e.g., hardcoded secrets, insecure APIs)..

Quark Script: Innovative tool for mobile security researchers to analyze targets with static and dynamic analysis capabilities and sharing functionalities..

Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.