Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Codesecure Mobile App Security Audit is a commercial mobile app security tool by Codesecure Solutions. Promon Shield for Mobile™ is a commercial mobile app security tool by promon as. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Codesecure Mobile App Security Audit
SMB and mid-market teams shipping mobile apps faster than they can secure them will find real value in Codesecure Mobile App Security Audit because it combines static and dynamic analysis with actual penetration testing in a single on-premises engine, cutting the vendor fragmentation most shops deal with. The tool maps directly to NIST PR.DS and PR.PS functions through its encryption assessment and source code review for hardcoded secrets and insecure APIs, meaning you get both the scan and the compliance narrative. Skip this if you need cloud-native deployment or managed services; on-premises only means your security team owns the operational overhead.
Mobile teams at mid-market and enterprise organizations should pick Promon Shield for Mobile™ if reverse engineering and tampering are your actual threat model, not theoretical ones. Post-compile integration means you inject protection without touching source code or rebuilding your CI/CD pipeline, which matters when you're shipping iOS and Android apps on existing schedules. The tool covers rooted and jailbroken devices with on-device AI models, addressing threats most mobile solutions ignore until your app is already compromised. Skip this if your mobile security concern is primarily data leakage from misconfigured APIs; Promon is built for runtime threats, not backend hardening.
Mobile app security audit covering code review, DAST, SAST, and pentesting.
Runtime app protection for iOS & Android against tampering & malware
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Common questions about comparing Codesecure Mobile App Security Audit vs Promon Shield for Mobile™ for your mobile app security needs.
Codesecure Mobile App Security Audit: Mobile app security audit covering code review, DAST, SAST, and pentesting. built by Codesecure Solutions. Core capabilities include Authentication and authorization review, Data encryption assessment (in transit and at rest), Source code review for vulnerabilities (e.g., hardcoded secrets, insecure APIs)..
Promon Shield for Mobile™: Runtime app protection for iOS & Android against tampering & malware. built by promon as. Core capabilities include Post-compile integration without code changes, Runtime protection against tampering and code injection, Reverse engineering prevention..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Codesecure Mobile App Security Audit differentiates with Authentication and authorization review, Data encryption assessment (in transit and at rest), Source code review for vulnerabilities (e.g., hardcoded secrets, insecure APIs). Promon Shield for Mobile™ differentiates with Post-compile integration without code changes, Runtime protection against tampering and code injection, Reverse engineering prevention.
Codesecure Mobile App Security Audit is developed by Codesecure Solutions. Promon Shield for Mobile™ is developed by promon as. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Codesecure Mobile App Security Audit and Promon Shield for Mobile™ serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover App Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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