Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Codesecure Mobile App Security Audit is a commercial mobile app security tool by Codesecure Solutions. ProbeDroid is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Codesecure Mobile App Security Audit
SMB and mid-market teams shipping mobile apps faster than they can secure them will find real value in Codesecure Mobile App Security Audit because it combines static and dynamic analysis with actual penetration testing in a single on-premises engine, cutting the vendor fragmentation most shops deal with. The tool maps directly to NIST PR.DS and PR.PS functions through its encryption assessment and source code review for hardcoded secrets and insecure APIs, meaning you get both the scan and the compliance narrative. Skip this if you need cloud-native deployment or managed services; on-premises only means your security team owns the operational overhead.
Android security teams doing runtime analysis of their own applications will get the most from ProbeDroid, since its dynamic instrumentation lets you hook into Java methods and trace execution flows that static analysis can't catch. The free pricing and 203 GitHub stars suggest active community use, though you're building your own testing harness rather than getting a polished GUI. Skip this if you need push-button dynamic testing for third-party apps or compliance-ready reporting; ProbeDroid is a developer toolkit, not a vulnerability scanner.
Mobile app security audit covering code review, DAST, SAST, and pentesting.
Dynamic Java code instrumentation kit for Android applications.
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Common questions about comparing Codesecure Mobile App Security Audit vs ProbeDroid for your mobile app security needs.
Codesecure Mobile App Security Audit: Mobile app security audit covering code review, DAST, SAST, and pentesting. built by Codesecure Solutions. Core capabilities include Authentication and authorization review, Data encryption assessment (in transit and at rest), Source code review for vulnerabilities (e.g., hardcoded secrets, insecure APIs)..
ProbeDroid: Dynamic Java code instrumentation kit for Android applications..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Codesecure Mobile App Security Audit is developed by Codesecure Solutions. ProbeDroid is open-source with 203 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Codesecure Mobile App Security Audit and ProbeDroid serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Dynamic Analysis. Key differences: Codesecure Mobile App Security Audit is Commercial while ProbeDroid is Free, ProbeDroid is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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