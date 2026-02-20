Codesecure Mobile App Security Audit: Mobile app security audit covering code review, DAST, SAST, and pentesting. built by Codesecure Solutions. Core capabilities include Authentication and authorization review, Data encryption assessment (in transit and at rest), Source code review for vulnerabilities (e.g., hardcoded secrets, insecure APIs)..

Dynamic SSL Pinning: Mobile app SSL certificate pinning solution with dynamic configuration. built by Wultra. Core capabilities include Dynamic SSL certificate pinning configuration, Remote pinning policy management, Certificate validation for mobile apps..

Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.