Codenotary Trustcenter: AI-driven software supply chain security with SBOM mgmt & trust enforcement. built by Codenotary. Core capabilities include SBOM import, export, and generation across multiple formats, Real-time risk scoring with reachability analysis, Artifact and component tracking across billions of items..

Lineaje SCA 360: Contextual risk analyzer for software supply chain security across SDLC stages. built by Lineaje. Core capabilities include Integration with existing scanning tools, Continuous scanning of source and packaged code, AI-enabled search across 170+ attributes (LineajeAI)..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.