Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Codenotary Trustcenter is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Codenotary. Koi Platform is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Koi. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams building supply chain security programs should start with Codenotary Trustcenter if SBOM management and runtime component trust are your immediate friction points. The tool's real-time risk scoring with reachability analysis and continuous re-evaluation at rest and runtime directly address GV.SC supply chain risk management, and the ability to track artifacts across billions of items means you won't outgrow it as your dependency graph explodes. Skip this if you need mature vulnerability remediation workflows or vendor risk intelligence at the depth that larger incumbents provide; Trustcenter is strongest on attestation and artifact provenance, weaker on the business context around your third-party software vendors.
Mid-market and enterprise teams struggling with shadow IT across endpoints and app marketplaces should start with Koi Platform; its hourly marketplace scanning catches self-provisioned software that traditional asset discovery misses entirely. The tool maps directly to NIST GV.SC supply chain risk management and ID.AM asset visibility, two functions most organizations treat as an afterthought until a breach forces the conversation. Skip this if your team lacks the integration bandwidth to connect Koi to your existing Zscaler or EDR stack, or if you need deep code-level vulnerability remediation beyond risk scoring and sandboxing.
AI-driven software supply chain security with SBOM mgmt & trust enforcement
Tracks, governs, and secures software installs across endpoints and marketplaces.
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Common questions about comparing Codenotary Trustcenter vs Koi Platform for your software composition analysis needs.
Codenotary Trustcenter: AI-driven software supply chain security with SBOM mgmt & trust enforcement. built by Codenotary. Core capabilities include SBOM import, export, and generation across multiple formats, Real-time risk scoring with reachability analysis, Artifact and component tracking across billions of items..
Koi Platform: Tracks, governs, and secures software installs across endpoints and marketplaces. built by Koi. Core capabilities include Hourly marketplace scanning across all software sources, Publisher reputation intelligence across marketplaces, Code analysis for secrets, vulnerabilities, and malware..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Codenotary Trustcenter differentiates with SBOM import, export, and generation across multiple formats, Real-time risk scoring with reachability analysis, Artifact and component tracking across billions of items. Koi Platform differentiates with Hourly marketplace scanning across all software sources, Publisher reputation intelligence across marketplaces, Code analysis for secrets, vulnerabilities, and malware.
Codenotary Trustcenter is developed by Codenotary. Koi Platform is developed by Koi. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Codenotary Trustcenter and Koi Platform serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Supply Chain Security, Software Supply Chain. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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