Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Codenotary Trustcenter is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Codenotary. FYEO Third Party Library Scanner is a commercial software composition analysis tool by FYEO. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams building supply chain security programs should start with Codenotary Trustcenter if SBOM management and runtime component trust are your immediate friction points. The tool's real-time risk scoring with reachability analysis and continuous re-evaluation at rest and runtime directly address GV.SC supply chain risk management, and the ability to track artifacts across billions of items means you won't outgrow it as your dependency graph explodes. Skip this if you need mature vulnerability remediation workflows or vendor risk intelligence at the depth that larger incumbents provide; Trustcenter is strongest on attestation and artifact provenance, weaker on the business context around your third-party software vendors.
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner
Development teams managing polyglot codebases who need visibility into transitive dependency risk should pick FYEO Third Party Library Scanner for its function-level tracing, which catches vulnerabilities that traditional SCA tools miss by mapping exactly how your code calls into third-party libraries. The AI-powered multi-pass analysis and support across Rust, Python, TypeScript, JavaScript, and Solidity covers most modern stacks, and local execution mode lets you scan without shipping code to the cloud. Skip this if you're looking for a single tool to handle SBOM generation, license compliance, and runtime monitoring; FYEO is dependency vulnerability detection, nothing broader.
AI-driven software supply chain security with SBOM mgmt & trust enforcement
Traces third-party library usage at function level to identify dependency risk.
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Common questions about comparing Codenotary Trustcenter vs FYEO Third Party Library Scanner for your software composition analysis needs.
Codenotary Trustcenter: AI-driven software supply chain security with SBOM mgmt & trust enforcement. built by Codenotary. Core capabilities include SBOM import, export, and generation across multiple formats, Real-time risk scoring with reachability analysis, Artifact and component tracking across billions of items..
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner: Traces third-party library usage at function level to identify dependency risk. built by FYEO. Core capabilities include Function-level dependency path tracing from source code into external libraries, Transitive dependency vulnerability detection, Abandoned and unmaintained package identification..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Codenotary Trustcenter differentiates with SBOM import, export, and generation across multiple formats, Real-time risk scoring with reachability analysis, Artifact and component tracking across billions of items. FYEO Third Party Library Scanner differentiates with Function-level dependency path tracing from source code into external libraries, Transitive dependency vulnerability detection, Abandoned and unmaintained package identification.
Codenotary Trustcenter is developed by Codenotary. FYEO Third Party Library Scanner is developed by FYEO. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Codenotary Trustcenter and FYEO Third Party Library Scanner serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Supply Chain Security, Software Supply Chain, CI/CD. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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