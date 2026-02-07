Codenotary Trustcenter: AI-driven software supply chain security with SBOM mgmt & trust enforcement. built by Codenotary. Core capabilities include SBOM import, export, and generation across multiple formats, Real-time risk scoring with reachability analysis, Artifact and component tracking across billions of items..

FYEO Third Party Library Scanner: Traces third-party library usage at function level to identify dependency risk. built by FYEO. Core capabilities include Function-level dependency path tracing from source code into external libraries, Transitive dependency vulnerability detection, Abandoned and unmaintained package identification..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.