Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Codenotary Trustcenter is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Codenotary. DeployHub Ortelius is a commercial software composition analysis tool by DeployHub. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams building supply chain security programs should start with Codenotary Trustcenter if SBOM management and runtime component trust are your immediate friction points. The tool's real-time risk scoring with reachability analysis and continuous re-evaluation at rest and runtime directly address GV.SC supply chain risk management, and the ability to track artifacts across billions of items means you won't outgrow it as your dependency graph explodes. Skip this if you need mature vulnerability remediation workflows or vendor risk intelligence at the depth that larger incumbents provide; Trustcenter is strongest on attestation and artifact provenance, weaker on the business context around your third-party software vendors.
Startup and SMB engineering teams drowning in dependency sprawl will find Ortelius valuable because it actually maps vulnerabilities to running deployments instead of just listing them in reports. The application-level SBOM aggregation from CI/CD pipelines and real-time OSV.dev monitoring cover the GV.SC supply chain risk function without requiring separate tools for inventory and vulnerability correlation. Skip this if you need runtime detection or need to manage enterprise-scale policy enforcement across dozens of teams; Ortelius excels at visibility and tracking, not remediation orchestration.
AI-driven software supply chain security with SBOM mgmt & trust enforcement
Open-source vulnerability detection platform for software supply chain
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Common questions about comparing Codenotary Trustcenter vs DeployHub Ortelius for your software composition analysis needs.
Codenotary Trustcenter: AI-driven software supply chain security with SBOM mgmt & trust enforcement. built by Codenotary. Core capabilities include SBOM import, export, and generation across multiple formats, Real-time risk scoring with reachability analysis, Artifact and component tracking across billions of items..
DeployHub Ortelius: Open-source vulnerability detection platform for software supply chain. built by DeployHub. Core capabilities include Real-time vulnerability monitoring via OSV.dev, Daily CVE alerts, Application-level SBOM aggregation from CI/CD pipelines..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Codenotary Trustcenter differentiates with SBOM import, export, and generation across multiple formats, Real-time risk scoring with reachability analysis, Artifact and component tracking across billions of items. DeployHub Ortelius differentiates with Real-time vulnerability monitoring via OSV.dev, Daily CVE alerts, Application-level SBOM aggregation from CI/CD pipelines.
Codenotary Trustcenter is developed by Codenotary. DeployHub Ortelius is developed by DeployHub. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Codenotary Trustcenter and DeployHub Ortelius serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover SBOM, Software Supply Chain, Supply Chain Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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