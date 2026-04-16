Code Intelligence: AI-automated fuzz testing platform for detecting software vulnerabilities. built by Code Intelligence. Core capabilities include AI-automated fuzz testing, Continuous security testing in CI/CD pipelines, Automated vulnerability discovery in application code..

Start Left® Security DAST: DAST tool that tests running apps for runtime vulnerabilities via attack simulation. built by Start Left® Security. Core capabilities include Dynamic testing of running applications to identify runtime vulnerabilities, CI/CD pipeline integration for early-stage security testing, Real-world attack simulation against live application environments..

Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.