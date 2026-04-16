Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Code Intelligence is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Code Intelligence. Mayhem Code Security is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Mayhem Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping code weekly will find Mayhem Code Security's value in its ability to run thousands of autonomous fuzzing tests per minute without requiring source code recompilation, catching logic flaws that static analysis misses. The platform's AI-driven test selection and continuous background testing mean you're finding defects at scale without slowing CI/CD pipelines. Skip this if you need runtime application monitoring or vulnerability management across your entire infrastructure; Mayhem is narrowly focused on pre-production code testing.
AI-automated fuzz testing platform for detecting software vulnerabilities.
AI-driven automated security testing using fuzzing and symbolic execution
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Common questions about comparing Code Intelligence vs Mayhem Code Security for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Code Intelligence: AI-automated fuzz testing platform for detecting software vulnerabilities. built by Code Intelligence. Core capabilities include AI-automated fuzz testing, Continuous security testing in CI/CD pipelines, Automated vulnerability discovery in application code..
Mayhem Code Security: AI-driven automated security testing using fuzzing and symbolic execution. built by Mayhem Security. Core capabilities include AI-driven behavioral analysis for test selection, Automated fuzz testing and symbolic execution, Docker image consumption without recompilation..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Code Intelligence differentiates with AI-automated fuzz testing, Continuous security testing in CI/CD pipelines, Automated vulnerability discovery in application code. Mayhem Code Security differentiates with AI-driven behavioral analysis for test selection, Automated fuzz testing and symbolic execution, Docker image consumption without recompilation.
Code Intelligence is developed by Code Intelligence. Mayhem Code Security is developed by Mayhem Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Code Intelligence and Mayhem Code Security serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover DAST, Fuzzing, Continuous Testing. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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