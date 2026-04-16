Code Intelligence: AI-automated fuzz testing platform for detecting software vulnerabilities. built by Code Intelligence. Core capabilities include AI-automated fuzz testing, Continuous security testing in CI/CD pipelines, Automated vulnerability discovery in application code..

Mayhem Code Security: AI-driven automated security testing using fuzzing and symbolic execution. built by Mayhem Security. Core capabilities include AI-driven behavioral analysis for test selection, Automated fuzz testing and symbolic execution, Docker image consumption without recompilation..

Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.