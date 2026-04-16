Introspy-Android

Security teams doing hands-on Android app assessments on rooted test devices will find Introspy-Android indispensable for runtime API hooking that catches behavioral logic flaws agentless scanners miss. The framework's free pricing and 485 GitHub stars reflect active use in penetration testing workflows where you need granular visibility into what an app actually does at the Android API layer. Skip this if you're looking for automated vulnerability scanning or need to test unrooted production devices; Introspy-Android is a manual inspection tool that requires deep Android knowledge and controlled lab environments.