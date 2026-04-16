GAUNTLT

DevOps and security teams running continuous integration pipelines will get the most from GAUNTLT because it embeds security testing directly into build workflows without requiring separate scanning infrastructure. The free pricing model means you can start stress-testing applications for logic flaws and runtime vulnerabilities before spending budget on enterprise DAST tools. Skip GAUNTLT if your team needs guided remediation or a UI-first experience; it's built for engineers who write tests, not security analysts who point and click.