Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Code Intelligence is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Code Intelligence. GAUNTLT is a free dynamic application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of core features, here is our conclusion:
DevOps and security teams running continuous integration pipelines will get the most from GAUNTLT because it embeds security testing directly into build workflows without requiring separate scanning infrastructure. The free pricing model means you can start stress-testing applications for logic flaws and runtime vulnerabilities before spending budget on enterprise DAST tools. Skip GAUNTLT if your team needs guided remediation or a UI-first experience; it's built for engineers who write tests, not security analysts who point and click.
AI-automated fuzz testing platform for detecting software vulnerabilities.
GAUNTLT - Security and Rugged Testing tool
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Common questions about comparing Code Intelligence vs GAUNTLT for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Code Intelligence: AI-automated fuzz testing platform for detecting software vulnerabilities. built by Code Intelligence. Core capabilities include AI-automated fuzz testing, Continuous security testing in CI/CD pipelines, Automated vulnerability discovery in application code..
GAUNTLT: GAUNTLT - Security and Rugged Testing tool..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Code Intelligence and GAUNTLT serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover DEVSECOPS. Key differences: Code Intelligence is Commercial while GAUNTLT is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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