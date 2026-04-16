Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Code Intelligence is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Code Intelligence. findom-xss is a free dynamic application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of core features, here is our conclusion:
Frontend developers and AppSec teams running continuous integration pipelines will get immediate value from findom-xss because it catches DOM-based XSS in JavaScript without the false positives that plague static analysis tools. The 818 GitHub stars and free pricing mean you can integrate it into every build in minutes, no procurement cycle. Skip this if your codebase is primarily server-side rendering or you need detection across the full attack surface; findom-xss is deliberately narrow, scanning only client-side DOM vulnerabilities.
AI-automated fuzz testing platform for detecting software vulnerabilities.
A fast and simple DOM based XSS vulnerability scanner
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Common questions about comparing Code Intelligence vs findom-xss for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Code Intelligence: AI-automated fuzz testing platform for detecting software vulnerabilities. built by Code Intelligence. Core capabilities include AI-automated fuzz testing, Continuous security testing in CI/CD pipelines, Automated vulnerability discovery in application code..
findom-xss: A fast and simple DOM based XSS vulnerability scanner..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Code Intelligence is developed by Code Intelligence. findom-xss is open-source with 818 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Code Intelligence and findom-xss serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover Vulnerability. Key differences: Code Intelligence is Commercial while findom-xss is Free, findom-xss is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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