Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Code Intelligence is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Code Intelligence. DOMdig is a free dynamic application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of core features, here is our conclusion:
Frontend security teams hunting DOM XSS in single-page applications should use DOMdig because it combines static and dynamic analysis with fuzz testing to actually exploit vulnerabilities instead of just flagging suspicious patterns. The free pricing and 415 GitHub stars mean low friction for teams already living in CI/CD pipelines, though you'll need developers comfortable reading and acting on JavaScript-specific findings. Skip this if you need a full SAST/DAST platform covering multiple vulnerability classes; DOMdig does one thing and doesn't pretend otherwise.
AI-automated fuzz testing platform for detecting software vulnerabilities.
DOMdig is a DOM XSS scanner that uses static analysis, dynamic analysis, and fuzz testing to detect and exploit Cross-Site Scripting vulnerabilities in Single Page Applications.
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Common questions about comparing Code Intelligence vs DOMdig for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Code Intelligence: AI-automated fuzz testing platform for detecting software vulnerabilities. built by Code Intelligence. Core capabilities include AI-automated fuzz testing, Continuous security testing in CI/CD pipelines, Automated vulnerability discovery in application code..
DOMdig: DOMdig is a DOM XSS scanner that uses static analysis, dynamic analysis, and fuzz testing to detect and exploit Cross-Site Scripting vulnerabilities in Single Page Applications..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Code Intelligence is developed by Code Intelligence. DOMdig is open-source with 415 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Code Intelligence and DOMdig serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover Fuzzing, Dynamic Analysis. Key differences: Code Intelligence is Commercial while DOMdig is Free, DOMdig is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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