Dockerfiles for Testing

Development teams running distributed applications need standardized test environments that actually match production, and Dockerfiles for Testing delivers that without vendor lock-in or licensing friction. The free pricing and active GitHub community mean you can version-control your entire testing setup alongside your code, catching environment-related failures before they reach staging. Skip this if your organization demands commercial support contracts or needs orchestration beyond basic container definition; this tool is infrastructure-as-code, not a testing platform.