Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Codacy Security and Code Quality is a commercial static application security testing tool by Codacy. The Code Registry Technical Due Diligence is a commercial static application security testing tool by The Code Registry. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Codacy Security and Code Quality
Development teams at startups and mid-market companies need Codacy Security and Code Quality because it catches vulnerabilities in pull requests before code reaches production, cutting security review cycles that typically block engineering velocity. The platform covers 40+ languages with daily SCA updates and AI-generated code scanning, addressing the supply chain and development-time risks mapped to NIST GV.SC and PR.DS. Skip this if your organization needs mature DAST capabilities or threat modeling integration; Codacy's dynamic testing is lighter than dedicated penetration testing platforms.
The Code Registry Technical Due Diligence
M&A teams and enterprise security leaders conducting vendor diligence will get the most from The Code Registry Technical Due Diligence because it replaces weeks of manual code review with automated scanning across 4,000+ security rules and gives you a cost-to-replicate valuation,something no competitor bundles with vulnerability detection. The platform maps directly to NIST GV.SC (supply chain risk) and ID.AM (asset inventory), which matters when you're assessing acquisition targets' dependency chains and code debt before close. Skip this if you need real-time runtime protection or continuous DevSecOps integration into your build pipeline; The Code Registry is built for snapshot audits, not CI/CD gates.
Code security and quality platform with SAST, SCA, DAST, and AI code protection
AI-powered code analysis platform for technical due diligence and audits
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Codacy Security and Code Quality vs The Code Registry Technical Due Diligence for your static application security testing needs.
Codacy Security and Code Quality: Code security and quality platform with SAST, SCA, DAST, and AI code protection. built by Codacy. Core capabilities include Static application security testing across 40+ languages, Software composition analysis with daily vulnerability updates, Dynamic application security testing and penetration testing..
The Code Registry Technical Due Diligence: AI-powered code analysis platform for technical due diligence and audits. built by The Code Registry. Core capabilities include Automated codebase scanning across multiple repositories, Security vulnerability detection against 4,000+ rules, Third-party dependency and open source component analysis..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Codacy Security and Code Quality differentiates with Static application security testing across 40+ languages, Software composition analysis with daily vulnerability updates, Dynamic application security testing and penetration testing. The Code Registry Technical Due Diligence differentiates with Automated codebase scanning across multiple repositories, Security vulnerability detection against 4,000+ rules, Third-party dependency and open source component analysis.
Codacy Security and Code Quality is developed by Codacy. The Code Registry Technical Due Diligence is developed by The Code Registry. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Codacy Security and Code Quality and The Code Registry Technical Due Diligence serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Dependency Scanning. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox