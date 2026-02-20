Cobalt DAST: Automated DAST tool for continuous web app and API vulnerability scanning. built by Cobalt. Core capabilities include Continuous automated scanning of web applications and APIs across domains and subdomains, Authenticated scans to inspect areas behind login forms and authentication layers, False positive reduction via advanced fingerprinting of web applications and APIs..

Start Left® Security DAST: DAST tool that tests running apps for runtime vulnerabilities via attack simulation. built by Start Left® Security. Core capabilities include Dynamic testing of running applications to identify runtime vulnerabilities, CI/CD pipeline integration for early-stage security testing, Real-world attack simulation against live application environments..

Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.