Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cobalt DAST is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Cobalt. Start Left® Security DAST is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Start Left® Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams running distributed web applications and APIs who need to validate fixes without waiting for manual retesting will get the most from Cobalt DAST; its remediation validation workflow cuts the cycle between developer handoff and security sign-off. The platform integrates authenticated scanning across subdomains with false positive filtering via fingerprinting, reducing alert fatigue that kills DAST adoption. Skip this if your organization needs coverage beyond web applications or relies on a vendor pentest program as your primary validation layer; Cobalt DAST is automated scanning, not a replacement for human testers.
Mid-market and enterprise teams shipping code through active CI/CD pipelines should choose Start Left® Security DAST for real-world attack simulation against live applications before production deployment. The tool integrates directly into pipeline workflows and prioritizes vulnerabilities by actual business impact rather than raw severity scores, which cuts triage time for teams managing large application portfolios. Start Left® Security DAST is weaker on NIST ID.RA (risk assessment) automation compared to static analysis tools that map findings to asset inventories, so it works best paired with complementary risk management processes rather than as your sole risk quantification engine.
Automated DAST tool for continuous web app and API vulnerability scanning.
DAST tool that tests running apps for runtime vulnerabilities via attack simulation.
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Common questions about comparing Cobalt DAST vs Start Left® Security DAST for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Cobalt DAST: Automated DAST tool for continuous web app and API vulnerability scanning. built by Cobalt. Core capabilities include Continuous automated scanning of web applications and APIs across domains and subdomains, Authenticated scans to inspect areas behind login forms and authentication layers, False positive reduction via advanced fingerprinting of web applications and APIs..
Start Left® Security DAST: DAST tool that tests running apps for runtime vulnerabilities via attack simulation. built by Start Left® Security. Core capabilities include Dynamic testing of running applications to identify runtime vulnerabilities, CI/CD pipeline integration for early-stage security testing, Real-world attack simulation against live application environments..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cobalt DAST differentiates with Continuous automated scanning of web applications and APIs across domains and subdomains, Authenticated scans to inspect areas behind login forms and authentication layers, False positive reduction via advanced fingerprinting of web applications and APIs. Start Left® Security DAST differentiates with Dynamic testing of running applications to identify runtime vulnerabilities, CI/CD pipeline integration for early-stage security testing, Real-world attack simulation against live application environments.
Cobalt DAST is developed by Cobalt. Start Left® Security DAST is developed by Start Left® Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cobalt DAST and Start Left® Security DAST serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover DAST, DEVSECOPS, App Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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