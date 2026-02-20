Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cobalt DAST is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Cobalt. PortSwigger is a free dynamic application security testing tool by PortSwigger Ltd.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams running distributed web applications and APIs who need to validate fixes without waiting for manual retesting will get the most from Cobalt DAST; its remediation validation workflow cuts the cycle between developer handoff and security sign-off. The platform integrates authenticated scanning across subdomains with false positive filtering via fingerprinting, reducing alert fatigue that kills DAST adoption. Skip this if your organization needs coverage beyond web applications or relies on a vendor pentest program as your primary validation layer; Cobalt DAST is automated scanning, not a replacement for human testers.
AppSec teams running web application penetration tests or building secure development practices will get the most from Burp Suite Professional; its active scanning engine catches logic flaws and business logic vulnerabilities that static analysis misses entirely. The free Community edition has trained a generation of security practitioners and remains the de facto standard in security certifications like OSCP, so you're buying into an ecosystem with real staying power. Skip this if your priority is automated scanning at scale across hundreds of applications without manual tuning; Burp rewards hands-on operators more than it rewards fire-and-forget deployment models.
Automated DAST tool for continuous web app and API vulnerability scanning.
A comprehensive toolkit for web application security testing, offering a range of products and solutions for identifying vulnerabilities and improving security posture.
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Common questions about comparing Cobalt DAST vs PortSwigger for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Cobalt DAST: Automated DAST tool for continuous web app and API vulnerability scanning. built by Cobalt. Core capabilities include Continuous automated scanning of web applications and APIs across domains and subdomains, Authenticated scans to inspect areas behind login forms and authentication layers, False positive reduction via advanced fingerprinting of web applications and APIs..
PortSwigger: A comprehensive toolkit for web application security testing, offering a range of products and solutions for identifying vulnerabilities and improving security posture. built by PortSwigger Ltd...
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cobalt DAST is developed by Cobalt. PortSwigger is developed by PortSwigger Ltd.. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cobalt DAST and PortSwigger serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover Web Security, App Security. Key differences: Cobalt DAST is Commercial while PortSwigger is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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