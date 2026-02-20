Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cobalt DAST is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Cobalt. PAPIMonitor is a free dynamic application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams running distributed web applications and APIs who need to validate fixes without waiting for manual retesting will get the most from Cobalt DAST; its remediation validation workflow cuts the cycle between developer handoff and security sign-off. The platform integrates authenticated scanning across subdomains with false positive filtering via fingerprinting, reducing alert fatigue that kills DAST adoption. Skip this if your organization needs coverage beyond web applications or relies on a vendor pentest program as your primary validation layer; Cobalt DAST is automated scanning, not a replacement for human testers.
Mobile security engineers who need to inspect API calls in Android apps during dynamic testing will find PAPIMonitor's Frida-based approach faster than manual instrumentation or proxy interception. The tool is free and lightweight enough to run on modest hardware, making it accessible for small security teams or researchers without budget for commercial DAST platforms. Skip this if your team lacks Python fluency or needs to test iOS apps; PAPIMonitor is Android-specific and requires hands-on scripting to define which APIs to monitor.
Automated DAST tool for continuous web app and API vulnerability scanning.
Python tool for monitoring user-select APIs in Android apps using Frida.
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Common questions about comparing Cobalt DAST vs PAPIMonitor for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Cobalt DAST: Automated DAST tool for continuous web app and API vulnerability scanning. built by Cobalt. Core capabilities include Continuous automated scanning of web applications and APIs across domains and subdomains, Authenticated scans to inspect areas behind login forms and authentication layers, False positive reduction via advanced fingerprinting of web applications and APIs..
PAPIMonitor: Python tool for monitoring user-select APIs in Android apps using Frida..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cobalt DAST and PAPIMonitor serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover App Security. Key differences: Cobalt DAST is Commercial while PAPIMonitor is Free, PAPIMonitor is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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