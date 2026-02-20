Cobalt DAST: Automated DAST tool for continuous web app and API vulnerability scanning. built by Cobalt. Core capabilities include Continuous automated scanning of web applications and APIs across domains and subdomains, Authenticated scans to inspect areas behind login forms and authentication layers, False positive reduction via advanced fingerprinting of web applications and APIs..

MindFort: AI-powered platform for continuous automated penetration testing of web apps. built by MindFort. Core capabilities include AI agent-based penetration testing, Interactive chat interface for live security testing collaboration, Long-running automated security task execution..

Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.