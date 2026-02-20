Cobalt DAST: Automated DAST tool for continuous web app and API vulnerability scanning. built by Cobalt. Core capabilities include Continuous automated scanning of web applications and APIs across domains and subdomains, Authenticated scans to inspect areas behind login forms and authentication layers, False positive reduction via advanced fingerprinting of web applications and APIs..

Mayhem Code Security: AI-driven automated security testing using fuzzing and symbolic execution. built by Mayhem Security. Core capabilities include AI-driven behavioral analysis for test selection, Automated fuzz testing and symbolic execution, Docker image consumption without recompilation..

Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.