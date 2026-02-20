Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cobalt DAST is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Cobalt. Mayhem Code Security is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Mayhem Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams running distributed web applications and APIs who need to validate fixes without waiting for manual retesting will get the most from Cobalt DAST; its remediation validation workflow cuts the cycle between developer handoff and security sign-off. The platform integrates authenticated scanning across subdomains with false positive filtering via fingerprinting, reducing alert fatigue that kills DAST adoption. Skip this if your organization needs coverage beyond web applications or relies on a vendor pentest program as your primary validation layer; Cobalt DAST is automated scanning, not a replacement for human testers.
Development teams shipping code weekly will find Mayhem Code Security's value in its ability to run thousands of autonomous fuzzing tests per minute without requiring source code recompilation, catching logic flaws that static analysis misses. The platform's AI-driven test selection and continuous background testing mean you're finding defects at scale without slowing CI/CD pipelines. Skip this if you need runtime application monitoring or vulnerability management across your entire infrastructure; Mayhem is narrowly focused on pre-production code testing.
Automated DAST tool for continuous web app and API vulnerability scanning.
AI-driven automated security testing using fuzzing and symbolic execution
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Common questions about comparing Cobalt DAST vs Mayhem Code Security for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Cobalt DAST: Automated DAST tool for continuous web app and API vulnerability scanning. built by Cobalt. Core capabilities include Continuous automated scanning of web applications and APIs across domains and subdomains, Authenticated scans to inspect areas behind login forms and authentication layers, False positive reduction via advanced fingerprinting of web applications and APIs..
Mayhem Code Security: AI-driven automated security testing using fuzzing and symbolic execution. built by Mayhem Security. Core capabilities include AI-driven behavioral analysis for test selection, Automated fuzz testing and symbolic execution, Docker image consumption without recompilation..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cobalt DAST differentiates with Continuous automated scanning of web applications and APIs across domains and subdomains, Authenticated scans to inspect areas behind login forms and authentication layers, False positive reduction via advanced fingerprinting of web applications and APIs. Mayhem Code Security differentiates with AI-driven behavioral analysis for test selection, Automated fuzz testing and symbolic execution, Docker image consumption without recompilation.
Cobalt DAST is developed by Cobalt. Mayhem Code Security is developed by Mayhem Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cobalt DAST and Mayhem Code Security serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover DAST, Continuous Testing. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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