Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cobalt DAST is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Cobalt. Code Intelligence is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Code Intelligence. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams running distributed web applications and APIs who need to validate fixes without waiting for manual retesting will get the most from Cobalt DAST; its remediation validation workflow cuts the cycle between developer handoff and security sign-off. The platform integrates authenticated scanning across subdomains with false positive filtering via fingerprinting, reducing alert fatigue that kills DAST adoption. Skip this if your organization needs coverage beyond web applications or relies on a vendor pentest program as your primary validation layer; Cobalt DAST is automated scanning, not a replacement for human testers.
Automated DAST tool for continuous web app and API vulnerability scanning.
AI-automated fuzz testing platform for detecting software vulnerabilities.
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Common questions about comparing Cobalt DAST vs Code Intelligence for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Cobalt DAST: Automated DAST tool for continuous web app and API vulnerability scanning. built by Cobalt. Core capabilities include Continuous automated scanning of web applications and APIs across domains and subdomains, Authenticated scans to inspect areas behind login forms and authentication layers, False positive reduction via advanced fingerprinting of web applications and APIs..
Code Intelligence: AI-automated fuzz testing platform for detecting software vulnerabilities. built by Code Intelligence. Core capabilities include AI-automated fuzz testing, Continuous security testing in CI/CD pipelines, Automated vulnerability discovery in application code..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cobalt DAST differentiates with Continuous automated scanning of web applications and APIs across domains and subdomains, Authenticated scans to inspect areas behind login forms and authentication layers, False positive reduction via advanced fingerprinting of web applications and APIs. Code Intelligence differentiates with AI-automated fuzz testing, Continuous security testing in CI/CD pipelines, Automated vulnerability discovery in application code.
Cobalt DAST is developed by Cobalt. Code Intelligence is developed by Code Intelligence. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cobalt DAST and Code Intelligence serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover DAST, DEVSECOPS, Continuous Testing. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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