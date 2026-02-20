Cobalt DAST: Automated DAST tool for continuous web app and API vulnerability scanning. built by Cobalt. Core capabilities include Continuous automated scanning of web applications and APIs across domains and subdomains, Authenticated scans to inspect areas behind login forms and authentication layers, False positive reduction via advanced fingerprinting of web applications and APIs..

Code Intelligence: AI-automated fuzz testing platform for detecting software vulnerabilities. built by Code Intelligence. Core capabilities include AI-automated fuzz testing, Continuous security testing in CI/CD pipelines, Automated vulnerability discovery in application code..

Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.