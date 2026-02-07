Coana Remediate Vulnerabilities: SCA tool using reachability analysis to eliminate 80%+ false positive vulnerabilities. built by COANA. Core capabilities include Reachability analysis using control-flow/call graph static analysis to identify exploitable vulnerabilities, Filters out more than 80% of false positive vulnerability alerts, Scans both direct and indirect (transitive) dependencies..

Mend SCA: SCA tool for managing open source security risks and vulnerabilities. built by Mend.io. Core capabilities include Open source vulnerability detection and scanning, Software bill of materials (SBOM) generation, Open source license compliance management..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.