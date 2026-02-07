Coana Remediate Vulnerabilities: SCA tool using reachability analysis to eliminate 80%+ false positive vulnerabilities. built by COANA. Core capabilities include Reachability analysis using control-flow/call graph static analysis to identify exploitable vulnerabilities, Filters out more than 80% of false positive vulnerability alerts, Scans both direct and indirect (transitive) dependencies..

Corgea OSS Dependency Scanning: SCA tool scanning dependencies for vulnerabilities across 30+ languages. built by Corgea. Core capabilities include Vulnerability scanning across 30+ languages and OS ecosystems, Real-time CVE detection from industry advisory feeds, Support for npm, Maven, PyPI, and GitHub Actions..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.