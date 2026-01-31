Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Coalition Active Risk Platform is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Coalition. Zerofox External Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by ZeroFox. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Coalition Active Risk Platform
Mid-market and enterprise security teams need external attack surface visibility without burning analyst cycles on false positives, and Coalition Active Risk Platform delivers that through dark web intelligence and AI-filtered alerting that actually surfaces exposures tied to your infrastructure. The platform scans 4.5 billion IP addresses monthly and integrates real claims data into risk scoring, which sharpens prioritization in ways generic vulnerability feeds don't. Skip this if you're a startup without cyber insurance or a buyer looking for internal asset management; Coalition builds around the external perimeter and assumes you're already handling your own inventory.
Zerofox External Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow IT and unmanaged internet-facing assets will get the most from Zerofox External Attack Surface Management; its continuous discovery engine paired with attacker-perspective scanning surfaces exposures that static asset inventories consistently miss. The tool maps NIST ID.AM and ID.RA functions simultaneously, turning raw asset data into risk-ranked remediation queues rather than leaving you with a list of vulnerabilities to triage manually. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 50 internet-facing properties or if you need post-breach forensics; Zerofox is built for discovery and prioritization, not incident response.
Cyber risk monitoring platform with vulnerability scanning and alerting
Discovers and manages internet-facing assets with vulnerability prioritization
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Common questions about comparing Coalition Active Risk Platform vs Zerofox External Attack Surface Management for your external attack surface management needs.
Coalition Active Risk Platform: Cyber risk monitoring platform with vulnerability scanning and alerting. built by Coalition. Core capabilities include Scans 4.5 billion IP addresses monthly, Active monitoring of cyber exposures and vulnerabilities, Personalized risk alerts with actionable recommendations..
Zerofox External Attack Surface Management: Discovers and manages internet-facing assets with vulnerability prioritization. built by ZeroFox. Core capabilities include Continuous discovery of internet-facing assets including domains, IPs, and cloud services, Visual mapping of asset relationships and exposure chains, Real-time scanning using attacker-like techniques..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Coalition Active Risk Platform differentiates with Scans 4.5 billion IP addresses monthly, Active monitoring of cyber exposures and vulnerabilities, Personalized risk alerts with actionable recommendations. Zerofox External Attack Surface Management differentiates with Continuous discovery of internet-facing assets including domains, IPs, and cloud services, Visual mapping of asset relationships and exposure chains, Real-time scanning using attacker-like techniques.
Coalition Active Risk Platform is developed by Coalition. Zerofox External Attack Surface Management is developed by ZeroFox. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Coalition Active Risk Platform and Zerofox External Attack Surface Management serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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